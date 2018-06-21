UH and Gov. Ige Statements on TMT Supreme Court Oral Arguments

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, the Hawai‘i Supreme Court held oral arguments on whether to approve a building permit for the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), which would be the biggest and most expensive in the Northern Hemisphere. No decision is expected to be made immediately.

The University of Hawaiʻi leadership issued the following statement following the hearing:

The University of Hawaiʻi appreciates the opportunity we had today to present our position supporting the Board of Land and Natural Resources’ second approval of a permit to construct the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT). We now look forward to expeditious rulings on both of the TMT cases that remain before the State Supreme Court. UH stands fully committed to collaborative stewardship that demonstrates Maunakea as an inspiring and harmonious global model for culture, the environment and groundbreaking scientific discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ige released the following statement:

“I support the Thirty Meter Telescope and believe it is possible to move forward with scientific advances while addressing cultural and environmental concerns. I recognize that our community has honest disagreements about this telescope and its place on Maunakea, and my administration has carefully followed the procedures required to ensure a fair consideration of dissenting voices. Today’s oral argument is an important part of the process,” said Gov. Ige.