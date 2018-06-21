Town Hall: Future of Puna

The Office of County Councilwoman Eileen O’Hara is hosting a Future of Puna Town Hall on Saturday, June 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pāhoa High School Cafeteria. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Rep. Joy San Buenaventura, Sen. Russell Ruderman and County Councilmember Eileen O’Hara will present the latest legislative news from every level of the government.

A panel discussion will follow and focus on the ongoing eruption’s impact on various businesses, agriculture and commercial fishing, as well as the types of relief being proposed for temporary and long-term housing and considering new economic opportunities for Lower Puna.

Refreshments will be served. Call (808) 965-2712 with any questions.