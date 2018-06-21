Sanchez Named UH Hilo Library Director

The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo announces that Joseph Sanchez has been appointed Director of the Edwin H. Mookini Library, effective June 29, 2018.

Sanchez is a nationally recognized leader on e-books, e-content, technology and intellectual property in public libraries. He is currently director of the eight-branch Mesa County Public Libraries in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he assumed his duties in June 2013. During this period, he expanded the number of library users and created innovative ways to engage the public by reaching out to local artists, schools, businesses and other sectors of the community. His projects have included the creation of a multimedia production studio, an artist-in-residence program, and an online repository of library-produced videos. In 2017, Mesa County Libraries won the District of the Year Award from the Special District Association of Colorado. The award recognized the library system for its accomplishments, series of outstanding efforts and steady determination to serve its constituency.

Sanchez previously served as instructional designer responsible for multimedia content production at Auraria Library in Denver, Colorado, from 2011 to 2013, Library and Learning Services Director at Red Rocks Community College in Lakewood, Colorado, from 2006 to 2011, and a reference librarian at Georgina Cole Library in Carlsbad, California, from 2000 to 2006.

As an adjunct professor, he has taught Mass Media and Culture at Colorado Mesa University, core graduate-level courses for the University of Denver’s Library and Information Science Program, and undergraduate courses in Algebra, English and Physical Education at Red Rocks Community College. A motivational speaker for at-risk youth, he has been deeply involved in K-12 education as both a teacher and a librarian.

“Joseph is a true leader in his profession,” said Dr. Ken Hon, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs. “His out-of-the-box thinking has enabled him to consistently develop new and creative ways for libraries to serve their patrons and attract new users. We eagerly look forward to him bringing that approach to UH Hilo.”

Sanchez holds a master’s degree in library and information science from San Jose State University and a bachelor’s degree in history from California State University San Marcos.