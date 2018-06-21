Power Outage Affects Approximately 9,000 Puna Customers

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company (HELCO) reports that a power outage occurred at approximately 10 a.m. affecting approximately 9,000 customers in the Puna area including: Ainaloa, Orchidland, Waiakea Uka and Pāhoa.

Power was restored for most of these customers, but approximately 2,500 residents in the Ainaloa area and the shelter at Pāhoa Community Center remain without power.

HELCO crews are onsite working to safely restore power. The cause of the outage was a downed tree in Ainaloa.

Treat all intersections controlled by signal lights as 4-way stops until signals are back to working order. Drive with caution.