No Tsunami From Gas Explosion at Kīlauea Summit

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a gas explosion that occurred at approximately 1:13 p.m. caused a blast wave that was NOT large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawai‘i. There is NO tsunami threat for the island of Hawai‘i.

Preliminary data indicates that the blast wave measuring a magnitude 5.3 was centered in the summit region of Kīlauea.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the gas explosion at the Kīlauea Summit resulted in a small ash plume and may affect the surrounding areas.

