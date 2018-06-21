AD
No Tsunami From Gas Explosion at Kīlauea Summit

By Big Island Now
June 21, 2018, 1:46 PM HST (Updated June 21, 2018, 1:46 PM)
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that a gas explosion that occurred at approximately 1:13 p.m. caused a blast wave that was NOT large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawai‘i.  There is NO tsunami threat for the island of Hawai‘i.

Preliminary data indicates that the blast wave measuring a magnitude 5.3 was centered in the summit region of Kīlauea.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the gas explosion at the Kīlauea Summit resulted in a small ash plume and may affect the surrounding areas.

Again, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the blast wave that occurred at approximately
1:13 p.m. was NOT large enough to cause a tsunami for the island of Hawai‘i.  NO tsunami threat.

