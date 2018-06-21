June 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light east wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 9am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds will increase tonight as high pressure builds far northwest of the state. Volcanic haze over the smaller islands will be clearing out tonight. Trade winds will become breezy Friday, then eases off slightly on Monday. The trade showers will favor the windward and mountain areas, although the breezy trades will help blowing some of these showers into the lee areas of the smaller islands from time to time.

