June 21, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday June 27: Surf will gradually build Thursday through the weekend along east facing shores as the trades strengthen. Small surf will continue elsewhere with no significant swells anticipated through the weekend. Overlapping long-period south swells are expected next week with the first swell expected to arrive around Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high long period swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the WNW in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SE medium period swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

