HPD Renew Search for Missing 67-Year-Old Woman

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is renewing their request for community members to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Deborah Wiley who remains missing from Kinue Road since Sunday evening, May 13, 2018.

Wiley is described as 5-feet-3-inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark bluish colored long-sleeved shirt, blue colored jeans, grayish-white tennis shoes, and could now be wearing a camouflage-colored hat. Wiley is in need of medication and may be disoriented.

Police confirmed that Wiley was seen on a private driveway on Hind Drive in Captain Cook on May 13, at approximately 5 p.m. Wiley was last observed walking from the driveway towards the Highway 11/Napo‘opo‘o Road intersection. Police and fire personnel conducted extensive checks in the immediate and surrounding areas. However, Wiley was not located.

On May 14, police received information that a woman matching Wiley’s description was sighted in the areas of Keala O Keawe Road and Kealakekua Bay, however, upon further investigation police determined the woman sighted was not Wiley.

On May 16, police received information that a woman matching Wiley’s description was spotted walking up to Captain Cook Road “A” earlier that same morning. Additional information received indicated that Wiley might have been wearing a camouflage-colored hat. Upon receiving this information, additional checks were conducted in the area. However, Wiley was not located.

Extensive checks, to include notifying area businesses and residents, encompassing Captain Cook have been conducted since May 13, by personnel with the Hawaiʻi Police Department, Hawaiʻi Fire Department, along with numerous family and community members. A Hawaiʻi Police Department scent-discriminating canine was also utilized to locate Wiley, however, she was not located. Also, extensive aerial searches were conducted with assistance from the Hawaiʻi Fire Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Coast Guard. Some of the properties in this general area consist of larger sized acreage with heavy foliage and property owners are encouraged to visually check their properties for anything that may be out of the ordinary.

Police have not received any additional information regarding Wiley’s whereabouts, but would like to ask community members to continue to be on the lookout for her. If anyone has information on Wiley’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or Detective David Matsushima via email at David.Matsushima@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224.