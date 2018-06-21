HPD Arrests Female for Loitering & Refusal to Evacuate Leilani Estates

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has arrested a female within the Leilani Estates subdivision after it was discovered that she had unlawfully taken up residence in an unfinished house under construction on Alapai Street. On Thursday morning, June 21, a homeowner contacted police after encountering the unknown female on her property with indications that unauthorized persons had frequented that location in the past.

Police arrived and located a 36-year-old female, Jami Leonard, (listing no permanent address), within the structure which was located within a County designated zone declared for “residents only.” Leonard was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Trespass 1 and one count of Loitering and Refusal to Evacuate. Total bail was set at $750, and she remains at the Detention Center in Hilo awaiting her court appearance.

Hawaiʻi Island Police will continue to vigorously enforce lava restrictions in an effort to protect the public.