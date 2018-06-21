Home Depot to Host ‘Family Fun Day’ in Kea‘au and Pāhoa

On Saturday, June 23, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m., more than 30 Home Depot associates will host two community events benefitting families seeking shelter in Kea‘au and Pāhoa following the recent eruption of the Kīlauea volcano on Hawai‘i’s Big Island. To help provide hundreds of impacted youth a moment of joy and relief, children will have the opportunity participate in a Home Depot kids craft workshop, a face painting station and an inflatable bounce house. In addition, those families in attendance will be presented with lunch, toys and blankets donated by local The Home Depot stores and associates.

Volunteers hope to provide support and a sense of normalcy during this difficult experience by donating these essentials and their time to support the community. The event is exclusively available to those staying in the shelters at no cost.

These projects in Kea‘au and Pāhoa are part of The Home Depot Foundation’s ongoing efforts to respond to communities impacted by natural disasters. In 2017, The Home Depot Foundation committed more than $3 million for communities impacted by disasters, including Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria, as well as the earthquakes in Mexico.

On-site activities at each community center will include:

Free lunch served by Team Depot volunteers

Kids workshop hosted by a local store associate

Face painting

Inflatable bounce house

The events will take place at two locations simultaneously:

Pāhoa Community Center, 15-3022 Kauhale St. in Pāhoa

Kea‘au Community Center, 16-186 Pili Mua St. in Kea‘au

For more information, contact Katie Cornwell at Katie.Cornwell@mslgroup.com or (404) 539-3337.