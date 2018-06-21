Hawaiian Airlines to Increase Service to Japan During February

Hawaiian Airlines announces they will increase its non-stop service between Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport (CTS) and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to up to five weekly flights from Feb. 1 – 16, 2019. The added frequency comes in response to high demand from Hokkaido travelers seeking a warm and relaxing Hawaiian vacation during the winter holiday.

Under Hawaiian’s expanded schedule, flights will depart Sapporo at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, arriving in Honolulu at 8 a.m. on the same day and offering guests ample time to settle intotheir accommodations, explore O‘ahu, or connect on a flight to a Neighbor Island or one of Hawaiian’s 12 gateway cities in North America. Flights from Honolulu to Sapporo will depart at 12:05 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, arriving at 5 p.m. the following day.

Winter travel from Hawaiʻi to its sister-state, Hokkaido, continues to grow as events like the Sapporo Snow Festival draw millions of attendees each year.

Hawaiian, the only carrier to offer non-stop service between Honolulu and Sapporo, launched three-times weekly service in 2012. The airline’s Airbus A330 aircraft offer guests three inflight experiences, including a Premium Cabin with full-flat seating, Extra Comfort premium economy and a Main Cabin. Guests on Hawaiian’s Japan flights also enjoy the airline’s award-winning Hawaiian hospitality and, starting Sept. 1, island-inspired meals created by Chef Wade Ueoka of MW Restaurant.

Flights in Hawaiian’s increased Sapporo schedule are now available for booking via https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/.