Gov. Ige Signs Bills Supporting Computer Science in Schools, Wireless Broadband

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige signed three bills at a bill signing ceremony at the Office of the Governor on Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The bills include:

HB 2607 (Act 51) Computer Science – Requires the Department of Education to develop and implement a statewide computer science curricula plan for public school students in K-12, and ensures each public high school offers at least one computer science course each year. Also authorizes the DOE to contract for computer science teacher development programs.

#CSforALL Bill signing ceremony for House Bill 2607 requires the Department of Education to develop and implement a statewide computer science curricula plan for public school students in K-12. #HIGov #HINews Posted by Governor David Ige on Thursday, June 21, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an initiative that the DOE has already started work on, because we recognize that all students need computer science education in order to be prepared for the digital and analytical challenges of the 21st century and beyond,” said Gov. Ige.

Act 51 takes effect on July 1, 2018.

HB 2651 Wireless Broadband (Act 49) – Establishes a process to upgrade and support next-generation wireless broadband infrastructure throughout the state.

“As network traffic increases, keeping ahead of demand is more important than ever. This new law will help establish the deployment of small cells across the state, to support the growth and demand for data,” Gov. Ige said. “More importantly, this new law paves the way for Hawai‘i to lead the nation in providing citizens with greater broadband connectivity, infrastructure investment, and bringing in the next generation of broadband.” .

Act 49 takes effect on July 1, 2018.

HB 2352 (Act 50) Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board – Increases membership on the Hawai‘i Teacher Standards Board to include a member of the Native Hawaiian Education Council and a non-voting public university student teacher.

“The board has the difficult job of setting rules and policies that govern teacher licensure and teacher preparation programs across the state,” Gov. Ige added. “It will gain an important perspective under this new law.”

Act 50 takes effect on July 1, 2018.