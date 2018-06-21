Feds Award $100K to ‘Aina Pono Farm to School Program

The ‘Aina Pono Hawai‘i State Farm to School Program, which launched in 2015 by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, is getting national attention and federal dollars.

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service awarded a $100,000 grant to the ‘Aina Pono Hawai‘i State Farm to School Program to bring more healthy, nutritious, fresh, and local food to school cafeterias in Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) cafeteria staff will be trained to prepare locally sourced, scratch cooked meals and local farmers, ranchers, and distributors will be trained on how to contract with HIDOE.

“This recognition validates the ‘Aina Pono Hawai‘i State Farm to School Program and all the hard work by our state, public and private partners,” said Lieutenant Governor Doug Chin. “I’ve been pushing for more federal attention and dollars for our amazing farm to school program while ensuring procurement issues were being properly addressed to allow HIDOE to buy more local products.”

With help from public and private stakeholders, the state has shown that the farm to school concept can work in Hawai‘i. And now, this federal grant will give the state the resources to plan and implement the ‘Aina Pono Hawai‘i State Farm to School Program into all 256 public schools.

The program, implemented by the HIDOE School Food Services Branch, is currently underway at Kohala schools on the Big Island and three schools in Mililani on O‘ahu.

“Students have spoken and their demand for fresh, locally produced meals is spreading across the state,” said HIDOE Superintendent Christina Kishimoto. “I thank Lt. Governor Doug Chin, my food services team and the many community partners who’ve come together to transform the way school meals are being prepared. This is a significant milestone.”

The Office of Lt. Governor continues to lead the charge and work with HIDOE and the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture to ensure the ‘Aina Pono Hawai‘i State Farm to School Program becomes sustainable for future generations.