6 AM: 1,015 Registered with FEMA

6 a.m.: 1,015 Registered with FEMA

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel flowing to the ocean in one major entry. Fissures 6, 15 and 16 continue producing minor spattering. Trade winds are forcasted to return today pushing vog to the southwest.

The DRC, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Kea‘au High School Gym.

The Hawai’i Dept. of Health is holding a Volcanic Ash and Vog Community Meetings today meeting at Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m.

As of yesterday 1,015 people have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance either on line, by phone, or at the Disaster Recovery Center or DRC. Additionally the Small Business Administration has handled 329 service requests from homeowners and/or businesses at the DRC. These are among the many resources that are available to residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the Kīlauea volcanic eruption and recent earthquakes: