Nearly $2M Earmarked for Solar Desalinization on Hawai‘i Island

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, that the Department of Energy (DOE) will award $1,928,238 in federal funding to the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA) to test the viability of solar-thermal desalination on a commercial scale.

The project will be located at NELHA’s 870-acre Hawai‘i Ocean Science and Technology Park in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island.

This project has the potential to lower the average cost of desalinating water by 40% compared to current technologies. It is funded through the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE). This office has been one of Sen. Schatz’s top priorities in the appropriations process.

Funding for EERE has been increasing every year since 2013. Despite attempts by the Trump Administration to cut EERE funding in Fiscal Year 2018, Sen. Schatz worked with his colleagues in the Appropriations Committee to protect funding for the program.

“This project combines two very important issues: addressing water shortages and mitigating climate change,” Sen. Schatz said. “With this funding, we have the chance to develop desalination methods that are sustainable and even profitable. I’m hopeful that this project will lead to more innovation in this space.”

Desalination treats seawater, brackish water, and contaminated water for use in municipal and industrial water supplies. Today’s desalination operations need to be connected to a power grid, limiting where they can be used. Solar-thermal power, which concentrates sunlight and converts it into heat, has the potential to expand access to desalination by enabling smaller, more portable systems that don’t have to be grid-connected.

NELHA’s mission is to develop and diversify the Hawai‘i’s economy by providing resources and facilities for energy and ocean-related research, education, and commercial activities. Ultimately, the system developed through this project will be installed and operated at an oceanic facility and the results will be used to scale up to a commercial-sized facility.