Keck Astronomy Talk Video: Habitability of Our Universe

VIDEO: W.M. Keck Observatory welcomes speaker Avi Loeb, from the Harvard Astronomy Department, to talk about the Habitability of Our Universe.

Astronomy Talk Video: Is life most likely to emerge at the present cosmic time near a star like the Sun?

Dr. Avi Loeb will review the habitability of the universe throughout cosmic history from the birth of the first stars 30 million years after the Big Bang to the death of the last stars in ten trillion years.

Unless habitability around low-mass stars is suppressed, life is most likely to exist near stars with a 10th of the solar mass 10 trillion years from now.

Forthcoming searches for bio-signatures in the atmospheres of transiting Earth-mass planets around nearby low-mass stars will determine whether present-day life is indeed premature or typical from a cosmic perspective.