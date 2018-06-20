Kamehameha Schools Operator Search for Hāmākua Forestry Harvesting

Kamehameha Schools announces they will conduct a new search this summer for a new operator to harvest approximately 10,000 acres of forest on the Hāmākua Coast of the Big Island.

Pa‘auilo-based Hawai‘i Forest, which was selected to move on to final lease negotiations in the previous selection process, notified Kamehameha Schools earlier this month that it would be withdrawing from lease negotiations.

Hawai‘i Forest consists of a hui of businesses that included Forest Solutions, Inc., and Edwin DeLuz Trucking and Gravel, with both companies having experience in large-scale forestry operations along the Hāmākua Coast.

“Kamehameha Schools remains committed to the stewardship of these lands and the harvesting of the existing eucalyptus forest,” said Marissa Harman, Kamehameha Schools Director of Asset Management for Hawai‘i island. “We look forward to developing a post-sugarcane era vision for KS properties in Hāmākua. We thank the community for its patience and support as we continue to find a forest operator.”

The previous lease expired on Dec. 31, 2016 when then-lessee LHF Lopiwa LLC notified Kamehameha Schools that it would not exercise its option to extend the agreement.

Kamehameha Schools dedicates more land to sustainable agriculture than any other private landowner in Hawai‘i and is deeply committed to keeping its Hāmākua lands in productive agriculture.