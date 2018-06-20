June 20, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 9pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 2pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A light trade wind pattern will continue through Wednesday with afternoon sea breezes along western slopes of all islands. Some vog concentrations will spread over the smaller islands through Wednesday night. Building high pressure will increase trade winds from Thursday afternoon onward, pushing any emissions southwest of the smaller islands. Trade winds will become breezy Friday and continue into next week with increasing clouds and showers favoring mountain areas and windward slopes.

