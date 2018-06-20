June 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday June 26: Surf will gradually build Thursday through the weekend along east facing shores as the trades strengthen. Small surf will continue elsewhere with no significant swells anticipated through the weekend. Overlapping long-period south swells will be possible through the first half of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 15-20mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high SE medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT