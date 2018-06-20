June 20, 2018 Surf Forecast

June 20, 2018 Surf ForecastJune 20, 2018, 1:00 AM HST (Updated June 20, 2018, 1:00 AM)
Swell Summary
Outlook through Tuesday June 26: Surf will gradually build Thursday through the weekend along east facing shores as the trades strengthen. Small surf will continue elsewhere with no significant swells anticipated through the weekend. Overlapping long-period south swells will be possible through the first half of next week.
Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist high NE medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high WNW medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 15-20mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist high SE medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com