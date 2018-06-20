HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Warrants & Probation Violations

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that the South Kohala Patrol & the Area II Special Enforcement Unit is actively seeking Eyan K. Chong, a 29-year-old who frequents the South Kohala Area, (Waikoloa & Waimea). He is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants of arrest for probation violations.

Chong is described as 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Adam Roberg of South Kohala Patrol at (808) 887-3080 or Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.