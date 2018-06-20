Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Hikes, Events & More, June 20-24

Everyone is invited to find their park and experience authentic Hawaiian cultural programs, guided hikes, “After Dark” events and more from Ka‘ū to Volcano to Hilo.

While Kīlauea continues to shake the ground and blast ash from its ever-changing summit crater – causing the partial closure of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on May 11 – park rangers continue to enlighten and engage visitors from other locations. Rangers are now offering new and familiar programs for visitors at the park’s Kahuku Unit, Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus and the Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in Hilo – free of charge.

Attend the park for any of these upcoming park programs, now through Sunday, June 24, 2018:

Kahuku Unit

The Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is located on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5, in Ka‘ū, about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes. Entrance and all programs are free. Meet near the visitor contact station). Kahuku is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The new 20-minute Kahuku Orientation Talks introduce natural, cultural and historic attributes of Kahuku to the first-time or been-awhile visitor, and rangers also share the latest Kīlauea eruption updates! Orientation talks are at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Special Art Event: Meet Nicholas Collier, June’s Artist in Residence, Friday, June 22,

10 a.m. Marine Corps veteran Nicholas Collier exhibits his photography and other artwork in the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station, part of the park’s ongoing Artist in Residence program sponsored by the National Parks Arts Foundation and the Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Delve into authentic Hawaiian cultural practices via ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) programs, held every Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Kahuku. The programs last an hour and are free! Park rangers and staff from the Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association share their knowledge and passion for native Hawaiian crafts:

June 23: ‘Ohe Hano Ihu. Learn about the traditional Hawaiian nose flute, and hear its sweet sounds.

June 24: Kāhili (Feather Standard). Create a miniature version of the feather standard, a symbol of Hawaiian royalty.

Kahuku Guided Hikes:

Birth of Kahuku. Explore the rich geologic history of Kahuku. Traverse the vast 1868 lava flow, see different volcanic formations, and identify section of the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa. Learn about the Hawaiian hotspot and the creation of Kahuku. This guided easy-to-moderate hike is offered Sat., June 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

‘Ōhi‘a Lehua. Learn about the vital role of ‘ōhi‘a lehua in native Hawaiian forests, the many forms of the ‘ōhi‘a tree, and the threat of a new fungal disease, Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death. Visitors will be able to identify the many differences of the most prominent native tree in Kahuku on this program, which is an easy, one-mile (or less) walk. The ‘Ōhi‘a Lehua program is offered Sunday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Keep up with Kahuku events and visit the calendar on the park website, https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/kahuku-hikes.htm.

Mokupāpapa Discovery Center . Find you park rangers at Mokupāpapa Discovery Center in downtown Hilo, Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rangers provide free daily eruption updates, and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., give a talk about all five of Hawai‘i Island’s volcanoes –including Kīlauea. Located at 76 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo.

Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus . You can also find your park rangers in Volcano at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus at 19-4074 Old Volcano Rd., in Volcano Village. Rangers are there most days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide talks and answer questions about the current eruption. Free!

Sneak peek into next week: The return of “After Dark“ …near the park at the Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus!.Join the park for “Sealed with Aloha: Hawaiian Monk Seals and Hawai‘i,” presented by Tara Spiegel and the dedicated staff of Ke Kai Ola (The Healing Sea). This amazing facility, operated by the Marine Mammal Center, has grown to include science-based rehabilitation techniques, a highly trained stranding response network and much more. Learn how these heroes of hope heal and rehabilitate endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Tuesday, June 26 at 7 p.m.