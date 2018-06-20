Hawai‘i Council on Mental Health Launches New Website

The Hawai‘i State Council on Mental Health launched a new website featuring key resources, including mental health-related trainings and events in the community, legislative updates and the current activities of the council.

With this new, easy-to-use website, community members can access meeting notices and agendas, apply to serve on the board, learn about board members and keep up-to-date on important mental health news statewide.

“We are excited to offer this new resource to the public with the goal of keeping the community informed on mental health issues in Hawai‘i as well as council initiatives and actions,” said Dr. Marie Vorsino, chair of the State Council on Mental Health. “We encourage community involvement and hope the public will learn more about mental health through our website.”

Visit the Hawai‘i State Council on Mental Health website at http://scmh.hawaii.gov.

About the Hawai‘i State Council on Mental Health

The State Council on Mental Health is an active advocacy group providing a voice for children, youth, adults, and their families on behavioral health issues. Its membership is comprised of 21 dedicated volunteers who give their time, energy, expertise, and experience to improve and advocate for a system of care that provides quality mental health service to all the people of Hawai‘i.