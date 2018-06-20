Gov. Ige Signs Bills to Protect Bicyclists, Rid Public Roads of Abandoned Vehicles

Gov. David Ige signed the following bills at ceremonies held at the Office of the Governor on Wednesday, June 20, 2018:

HB 2215 (Act 46), which requires drivers to allow at least three feet of separation between the driver’s vehicle and the bicycle when passing or overtaking the bicyclist.

🚴‍♀️Bill signing ceremony for HB 2215 requiring drivers to allow at least three feet of separation between 🚴‍♂️bicyclist when passing/overtaking bicycles. #HIGov #HINews Posted by Governor David Ige on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

“The passage of this bill highlights our commitment to ensuring that cyclists are safe on our roads, and that Hawai‘i becomes a more bicycle friendly community. I am happy to sign this bill and make Hawai‘i the 37th state in the nation to make this commitment,” said Gov. Ige.

ADVERTISEMENT

Act 46 takes effect on July 1, 2018.

HB 2442, (Act 47), which requires counties to take into custody any abandoned vehicle on a public roadway within 10 business days.

Abandoned 🚗 Vehicles Bill signing ceremony – HB 2442 – requires counties to take into custody any abandoned vehicle on a public road within 10 business days. #HIGov #HINews Posted by Governor David Ige on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

This new law removes the requirement that abandoned vehicles be sold at public auction, which in turn allows the vehicles to be disposed of more efficiently. The law also makes it easier to classify vehicles as “derelict” instead of abandoned, which eliminates the storage requirement and frees up space at tow yards. Ultimately, the new law will help keep public streets safe and clear.

Act 47 takes effect upon approval.

HB 2596, (Act 48), which requires certain vessel owners to apply for certificates of title within 20 days of becoming an owner, or establishing Hawai‘i as the state of principal use for the vessel.

The system will operate the same way that automobiles are issued certificates of title. This law will help the state quickly verify ownership and therefore reduce the number of stolen vessels being fraudulently registered with the state.

Act 48 takes effect on July 1, 2018.