EDS and Salvation Army Volunteers Assisting in Puna

Emergency Disaster Services [EDS] personnel and volunteers from The Salvation Army are supporting those affected by the Puna lava flow with meal coordination, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care at the three emergency shelters in Pāhoa and Kea‘au including Kea‘au Armory, Pāhoa Regional Recreation Facility–Gym and Pāhoa Senior Center.

Hawai‘i Community College (HawCC) is now partnering with The Salvation Army to provide meals to residents displaced by the Puna lava flow and Kīlauea ash eruption who are staying at the shelters. HawCC Culinary Arts program is preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner several days a week for approximately 300 people each meal.

HawCC’s Agriculture program also is growing and harvesting produce at the program’s farm site in Panaewa. Faculty, staff and student interns from the Agriculture program are working on the project. So far they have harvested produce that was planted during the spring semester; planted more lettuce; and will soon be planting other vegetables. The produce will be used in the meals prepared by the Culinary Arts program. In addition, HawCC’s Planning, Operations and Maintenance department is assisting with the delivery of meals from the Hilo campus to the shelters. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the eruption,” said Shawn Sumiki, a HawCC Culinary Arts instructor. “There are so many people and organizations helping out during this disaster, and the Hawai‘i Community College ‘ohana is pleased to be able to use some of the resources we have available to contribute to this effort.” “We’re grateful that HawCC Culinary Arts program could partner with us for shelter meals several times a week,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional EDS Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “In addition to purchasing these meals in partnership from HawCC, we are continuing to support local restaurants with the purchase of meals on other days. All of this highlights the continued need for monetary donations to support the shelter meal service. We are averaging $35,000 per week in meal purchases. Donations may be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org.” MEAL SERVICE – Since May 9, The Salvation Army has been coordinating the food service with three meals per day to the emergency shelters in the Puna District. As of June 19, a total of 30,964 meals have been served including 5,943 vegetarian meals. The Salvation Army has worked with local businesses and restaurants, many whom have donated their services, to support feeding operations. HawCC’s Culinary Arts program, with support from HawCC’s Agriculture program, is providing shelter meals several days a week.

DISTRIBUTION CENTER – Since May 13, The Salvation Army has been operating a distribution center at the Pāhoa Community Center in the Puna District. As of June 19, there have been 1,149 visits from 712 households who have received donations from the distribution center including 1,271 mosquito repellant cans, 937 food boxes, 843 cases of water, and 530 hygiene kits. The distribution center is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE – Since May 9, The Salvation Army has supporting affected households with financial assistance to The Salvation Army’s three thrift stores on the Island of Hawai‘i. As of June 16, a total of 93 households have received financial assistance with a total of $10,765 in vouchers that can be redeemed at The Salvation Army’s thrift stores in Hilo, Honoka‘a and Kailua-Kona.