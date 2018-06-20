EDS and Salvation Army Volunteers Assisting in Puna

EDS and Salvation Army Volunteers Assisting in PunaJune 20, 2018, 4:41 PM HST (Updated June 20, 2018, 4:41 PM)
Emergency Disaster Services [EDS] personnel and volunteers from The Salvation Army are supporting those affected by the Puna lava flow with meal coordination, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care at the three emergency shelters in Pāhoa and Kea‘au including Kea‘au Armory, Pāhoa Regional Recreation Facility–Gym and Pāhoa Senior Center.
Hawai‘i Community College (HawCC) is now partnering with The Salvation Army to provide meals to residents displaced by the Puna lava flow and Kīlauea ash eruption who are staying at the shelters. HawCC Culinary Arts program is preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner several days a week for approximately 300 people each meal.
HawCC’s Agriculture program also is growing and harvesting produce at the program’s farm site in Panaewa.
Faculty, staff and student interns from the Agriculture program are working on the project. So far they have harvested produce that was planted during the spring semester; planted more lettuce; and will soon be planting other vegetables. The produce will be used in the meals prepared by the Culinary Arts program. In addition, HawCC’s Planning, Operations and Maintenance department is assisting with the delivery of meals from the Hilo campus to the shelters.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the eruption,” said Shawn Sumiki, a HawCC Culinary Arts instructor. “There are so many people and organizations helping out during this disaster, and the Hawai‘i Community College ‘ohana is pleased to be able to use some of the resources we have available to contribute to this effort.”
“We’re grateful that HawCC Culinary Arts program could partner with us for shelter meals several times a week,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional EDS Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “In addition to purchasing these meals in partnership from HawCC, we are continuing to support local restaurants with the purchase of meals on other days. All of this highlights the continued need for monetary donations to support the shelter meal service. We are averaging $35,000 per week in meal purchases. Donations may be made at hawaii.salvationarmy.org.”
MEAL SERVICE – Since May 9, The Salvation Army has been coordinating the food service with three meals per day to the emergency shelters in the Puna District. As of June 19, a total of 30,964 meals have been served including 5,943 vegetarian meals. The Salvation Army has worked with local businesses and restaurants, many whom have donated their services, to support feeding operations. HawCC’s Culinary Arts program, with support from HawCC’s Agriculture program, is providing shelter meals several days a week.
DONATIONS – During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs including the ability to purchase meals and key distribution center items to support the local economy. Plus, The Salvation Army uses 100% of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations. To donate, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org.
The public also may support The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts with monetary donations via the following corporate partnerships:
- Bank of Hawai‘i – Bank of Hawai‘i announced that donations to The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts can now be made at any of Bank of Hawai‘i’s 69 branches across Hawai‘i, the West Pacific Region and American Samoa.
- Central Pacific Bank – Central Pacific Bank announced its 35 branch locations will be accepting monetary donations to benefit Hawai‘i disaster relief efforts. Monetary donations will go toward The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts in Hawai‘i, with the opportunity for customers to designate support of either Hawai‘i Island or Kaua‘i relief and recovery efforts.
- First Hawaiian Bank – Aloha for Hawai‘i Fund to support The Salvation Army’s relief efforts for the Kīlauea Volcano Eruption on the Big Island and recovery efforts for flooding on Kaua‘i and in East O‘ahu. Donations can now be made at any of First Hawaiian Bank’s 61 branches located in Hawai‘i, Guam and Saipan.
- HiLife – Kokua Collection – A percentage of the proceeds from various HiLife clothing items in their Kokua Collection will be donated to Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands division to assist with their relief efforts to victims of recent devastating floods on O‘ahu and Kaua‘i as well as erupting volcano on Hawai‘i island. For details, visit https://hilifehawaii.com/collections/kokua
Corporate and foundation contributions to The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts in Hawai‘i to date have included: Ansaldo Honolulu JV; Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation; Central Pacific Bank Foundation; Enterprise, Alamo & National Car Rental Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Hawaiian Airlines, Hemic, Kaiser Permanente, Kalama Beach Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.