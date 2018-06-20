AD
Alaska to Offer Sacramento-Kona Nonstop in Dec.

By Big Island Now
June 20, 2018, 7:56 AM HST (Updated June 20, 2018, 7:56 AM)
Alaska Airlines Wikipedia photo.

Alaska Airlines will begin nonstop service between Sacramento, California, and Kona on Hawai‘i Island on Dec. 20, 2018.

As Alaska continues to improve nonstop travel from key cities around California, the airline remains committed to low fares and excellent service for guests.

The airline averages 29 daily departures to the Hawaiian Islands from 10 West Coast cities, which includes six California destinations: Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland.

Alaska Airlines currently offers nonstop service from Sacramento to Maui.

