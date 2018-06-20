6 AM: Fissures 6, 15 & 16 Produce Minor Spattering

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section

Wednesday June 20, 2018, 6 a.m.: Fissures 6, 15 & 16 Produce Minor Spattering

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel flowing to the ocean with two ocean entries. Fissures 6, 15 and 16 are producing minor spattering.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also reports that a steam explosion occurred at the Kīlauea Summit at 4:22 this morning. Be aware of ash fallout in Ka‘ū.

The National Weather Service reports that continuing today, winds will push volcanic emissions into the interior of the Big Island, including over Hilo, northern parts of the island and wrapping around to the west. SO2 and Pele’s Hair may become an issue in Pāhoa and possibly into the Hawaiian Acres area. Trade winds are expected to build by Thursday.

As of today, 894 people have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance either on line or at the Disaster Recovery Center or DRC. The DRC is one of many resources that continue to be available to residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the Kīlauea volcanic eruption and recent earthquakes.

The DRC at the Kea‘au High School Gym is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Hawai’i Department of Health will be holding Volcanic Ash and Vog Community Meetings today and tomorrow.

Today’s meeting is at Konawena Elementary School in Kealakekua beginning at 5 p.m.

Tomorrow’s meeting is at Waikaloa Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m.

Tropic Care 2018 continues today with free medical, dental and eye care at Kea‘au High School from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

4:30 a.m.: Summit Explosion Produces Ash Plume, No Tsunami

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kīlauea summit has occurred at 4:22 a.m. The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas. The wind may carry the ash plume to the southwest toward Wood Valley, Pahala and Ocean View.

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard has passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system for any impact that may affect your water quality.

4:22 a.m. TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1

A SEISMIC EVENT HAS OCCURRED NEAR THE SUMMIT OF KĪLAUEA VOLCANO.

THE EVENT IS LIKELY ASSOCIATED WITH A SUMMIT ERUPTION.

ITS PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ARE:

ORIGIN TIME – 0422 AM HST 20 JUN 2018

COORDINATES – 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.2

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED; HOWEVER, SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING

