YWAM Ships Kona Extends Medical Services to New Guinea

YWAM Ships Kona, a local nonprofit operating Hawai‘i’s only medical and training ships, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 19, 2018, with the Autonomous Bougainville Government this week in Buka, Papua New Guinea.

The MoU outlines a mutual desire to work together for the development of Bougainville via YWAM’s medical ship, the MV YWAM Liberty.

The ship’s initial involvement will include a six-month pilot deployment to the province, commencing in July.

“We are grateful to extend our aloha to Bougainville, where there is only one dentist per 100,000 people and 11 eye surgeons for its entire country of 8 million. Families continue to struggle with an 80% unemployment rate and 30% of their children never attending school,” said Brett Curtis, founder of YWAM Ships Kona. “We anticipate thousands of people will benefit from this relationship and look forward to sending the MV YWAM Liberty on her maiden voyage in just a few months, along with crewmembers ranging from medical providers to local youth”

President John Momis of the Autonomous Bougainville Government said, “Health and education are two of the main priorities of my administration. We are delighted to join forces with organizations such as YWAM Ships Kona to find innovative and effective ways of delivering much-needed services to our people. We look forward to what’s to come through this collaboration.”

Over the last two years, YWAM Ships Kona has delivered 130,000 services to 248 villages in some of the most isolated islands of Papua New Guinea. More than 895 volunteers have provided services including eye surgeries, dental care, primary healthcare, malaria and TB testing, water development and immunizations.

For more information, visit www.ywamships.net.

ADVERTISEMENT

To volunteer, call (808) 757-9150 or email info@ywamships.net.

To donate, visit www.ywamships.net/donate.

About YWAM Ships Kona

Youth With A Mission (YWAM) is a global, volunteer-based and non-denominational Christian movement operating in more than 1,200 locations and 180 countries. YWAM Ships Kona is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, operating Hawaii’s only medical and training ships and headquartered on Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. YWAM believes everyone on earth has the right to basic life necessities and its vessels play a key role in providing health care, education, food, water, clothing and shelter to families in remote villages across the globe.