West Hawai‘i Community Meetings on Volcanic Ash & Vog

Two community meetings on volcanic ash and vog will be held this week in West Hawai‘i.

Wednesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Konawaena Elementary School cafeteria (81-901 Onouli Rd. in Kealakekua).

Thursday, June 21, at 6 p.m. at Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School cafeteria (68-1730 Hooko St. in Waikoloa Village).

Residents can have their questions about vog and ash impacts from Kīlauea Volcano answered by experts from Department of Health, U.S. Geological Survey and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.