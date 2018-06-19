Suspect Arrested for Drug & Firearm Possession

On Monday, June 18, 2018, at approximately 8 a.m., Area II Vice officers, and Special Enforcement Unit officers arrested 47-year-old Francis Kekona without incident off Kaiminani Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Kekona, who has no permanent address, was being sought for a no-bail contempt of court warrant, two $50,000 contempt of court warrants and a $100 failure to appear warrant.

After the initial arrest, officers executed search warrants on two bags and a container recovered from Kekona. As a result, officers recovered a 9mm pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition in a 15-round magazine, 31 additional 9mm rounds, 13.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, empty zip-lock baggies and a digital scale.

Kekona was subsequently arrested for promotion of a dangerous drug in the second degree, possession of prohibited weapons, two counts of ownership/possession prohibited, possession of prohibited weapons and possession of a firearm with intent to facilitate the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, June 19, at 7:30 a.m., Kekona was charged for the additional offenses with bail set at $135,000. Kekona was taken to the Kona District Court for his initial court appearance.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.