North Hawai‘i Community Hospital Seeking Volunteers

By Big Island Now
June 19, 2018, 1:46 PM HST (Updated June 19, 2018, 1:46 PM)
The North Hawai’i Community Hospital (NHCH) is seeking volunteers.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to support NHCH patients and their families. No special skills are required. The only qualification required is your desire to help others.

Volunteers perform a variety of duties such as:

  • Escort patients
  • Read to patients
  • Assist with patient requests such as providing a pillow or blanket or changing a TV channel
  • Information desk (greet visitors, provide directions, deliver flowers, etc.)
  • Aloha Cart Ambassador (provide patients with comfort items such as magazines and puzzles)
  • Office duties (filing, copying, answering phones, etc.)
  • Delivery of supplies to hospital departments
  • Assistance with inventory and restocking
  • Healing Touch & Reiki
  • Aromatherapy rounds
  • Garden maintenance

If you would like to learn more about providing service to your community, visit www.nhch.com/Careers or call Julia Ramos at (808) 881-4420.

