An earthquake has occurred with these preliminary parameters:

Origin Time – 2:24 p.m. June 19, 2018

Coordinates – 19.3 North 155.1 West

Location – On the South Flank of Kīlauea Volcano

Magnitude – 4.4 *Update: 4.6

Evaluation:

No Tsunami is expected. Repeat. No Tsunami is expected. However, some areas may have experienced shaking.