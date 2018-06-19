June 19, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 73. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 9am, then isolated showers after 2pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 2pm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: Widespread haze after 9am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming clear, with a low around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Looking Ahead

A weak ridge north of the islands will continue to keep Hawaii in a light trade wind pattern with daytime sea breezes along western slopes of all islands. Wind directions will shift to a more east to southeast direction on Tuesday spreading vog westward from the Big Island over the smaller islands from Tuesday night into Thursday. A new high pressure system will bring in breezy trades by Thursday afternoon, clearing out the lingering vog from the smaller islands by Friday morning. The trade winds will become breezy from Friday through the weekend with increasing clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations.

