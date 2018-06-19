Congresswoman Hanabusa Co-Sponsors Bill to End Mass Family Separations

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa joined House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and more than 190 of their colleagues today to co-sponsor and introduce H.R. 6135, the Keep Families Together Act, a measure to prohibit the mass family separations occurring as a result of President Donald Trump’s decision to criminally prosecute all asylum seekers.

More than 2,300 children have been taken away from their parents in a six-week period. The parents are held by the US Marshalls or the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and their children are taken away and managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“There is bipartisan support for an immediate end to the mass family separations occurring along our southern border,” said Congresswoman Hanabusa. “Republicans in both chambers asked the President to order an immediate stop to the practice. I am proud to stand with my colleagues and call for President Trump to stop taking children away from their asylum seeing parents, many of whom are trying to escape violence and hardship to find opportunities and a better life. What the administration is doing to create leverage for their anti-immigration agenda is not only dishonest and inhumane, it violates asylum and constitutional law. This situation is the latest in a series of policies and rhetoric used by the President and the Attorney General, that have greatly diminished America’s reputation as a land of opportunity, open to those who work hard and obey our laws.”

H.R. 6135 is companion legislation to Senator Diane Feinstein’s bill in the Senate.

On June 7, Rep. Hanabusa joined her colleagues and sent a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Committee on Appropriations urging members to limit the Department of Homeland Security’s ability “to use appropriated funds to separate parents from their children absent evidence that the parent poses an immediate threat to the child’s safety,” the members wrote. “Instead, we ask that you include robust funding for community-based alternatives to detention, such as the Family Case Management Program.”

A copy of the letter is attached: Hanabusa Letter

The Keep Families Together Act would: Keep Families Together: The bill promotes family unity by prohibiting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials from separating children from their parents, except in extraordinary circumstances. In these limited circumstances, separation could not occur unless parental rights have been terminated, a child welfare agency has issued a best interest determination, or the Port Director or the Chief Border Patrol agent of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have approved separation due to trafficking indicators or other concerns of risk to the child. It requires an independent child welfare official to review any such separation and return the child if no harm to the child is present. It imposes financial penalties on officials who violate the prohibition on family separation.

Limit Criminal Prosecutions for Asylum Seekers: The majority of the parents separated at the border are being criminally prosecuted for illegal entry or re-entry. This bill restricts the prosecution of parents who are asylum seekers by adopting the recommendation of the DHS Office of Inspector General. The bill delays prosecutions for illegal entry or re-entry for asylum seekers and creates an affirmative defense for asylum seekers. It also codifies our commitment to the Refugee protocol prohibiting the criminal punishment of those seeking protection from persecution.

Increase Child Welfare Training: The bill requires all CBP officers and agents to complete child welfare training on an annual basis. Port Directors and Chief Border Agents, those who are authorized to make decisions on family separations, must complete an additional 90 minutes of annual child-welfare training.

Establish Public Policy Preference for Family Reunification: The bill establishes a preference for family unity, discourages the separation of siblings, and creates a presumption that detention is not in the best interests of families and children.

Add Procedures for Separated Families: The bill requires DHS to develop policies and procedures allowing parents and children to locate each other and reunite if they have been separated. Such procedures must be public and made available in a language that parents can understand. In cases of separation, it requires DHS to provide parents with a weekly report containing information about a child, and weekly phone communication.