American Savings Bank Helps Support Relief Efforts

On behalf of its teammates, American Savings Bank has made several commitments to support relief efforts to those affected by the volcano eruption on the Big Island.

Financial Support

$10,000 donation to Bank for Education Ohana School Kua O Ka La Public Charter School: Kua O Ka La Public Charter School, an American Savings Bank Bank for Education Ohana School, is situated directly in the path of the lava flow, which has forced the school to move operations from Pāhoa to Hilo. The funds will assist the school with relocation expenses. Kua O Ka La serves 229 students in preschool through 12th grade.

$15,000 donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Volcano Recovery Fund: ASB’s support will help the fund provide both immediate relief and long-term support via a handful of nonprofits on the Big Island. These organizations include Hope Services, Food Basket, Neighborhood Place of Puna and Puna Baptist Church. Among the services being provided to those in need are emergency shelters, online resources, food and supply donations, counseling, laundry facilities and on-the-ground staff support.

Volunteer Support

ASB’s branch managers on the Big Island are planning Seeds of Service volunteer projects with local grassroots organization Pu‘uhonua o Puna on July 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and with Kua O Ka La Public Charter School.

Approximately 35 ASB teammates will volunteer on July 1, helping to serve meals and distribute supplies.