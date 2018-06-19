ACLU Calls on Gov. Ige to Withhold National Guard Troops from Border

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the ACLU of Hawai‘i called on Gov. David Ige to refuse to send Hawai‘i National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border so long as the Trump Administration continues its unconscionable policy of separating children from their parents.

According to a report today by the New York Times, so far, governors from at least eight states have announced they would withhold or recall National Guard troops while this child separation policy is in place. Both Republican and Democratic governors have made this pledge.

“The Trump Administration is stealing children from their parents and holding them hostage as a political bargaining chip,” said Joshua Wisch, Executive Director, ACLU of Hawai‘i. “As long as the federal government continues this reprehensible conduct, we ask Governor Ige to publicly announce that he will refuse to deploy any Hawai‘i National Guard troops to the Mexican border.”

On April 12, 2018, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Gov. Ige said he was taking a “wait-and-see” approach to sending troops to the border with Mexico. At that time, Gov. Ige was quoted as saying the “Hawai‘i National Guard has supported border security missions in the past under both Republican and Democratic administrations. The Guard is currently committed to other deployments. Any additional requests would have to be considered in this context.”

“The State of Hawai‘i has previously stood up to this Administration’s objectionable policies,” Wisch added. “It is time to do so again. Hawai‘i – and its National Guard troops – must not participate in separating children from their families.”