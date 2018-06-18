TMT’s THINK Fund Awards Over $1 Million in College Scholarships

The Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) announces that the Hawai‘i Island New Knowledge (THINK) Fund has awarded college scholarships totaling $1,050,000 to 116 local Hawai‘i Island students over the past four-years and an additional $2 plus million to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) pursuits.

TMT initiated the THINK Fund prior to the start of construction with a commitment of $1 million per year for Hawai‘i Island STEM endeavors. The Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) and the Pauahi Foundation administer the THINK Fund with scholarship, classroom, student and STEM programming initiatives. The THINK Fund at Pauahi Foundation focuses its scholarship programs on Native Hawaiian recipients.

In addition to providing scholarships to local Hawai‘i Island students, the THINK Fund supports STEM Learning Grants (Career Connected Learning) to programs that demonstrate success in recruiting and addressing the needs of groups underrepresented in STEM fields, including students in rural communities, Native Hawaiians and those disengaged in school. The THINK Fund also supports classroom grants through DonorsChoose.org. Thirty nine of the 55 public and public charter schools on Hawai‘i Island have received grants with high need students receiving 78% of the funding.

To date, TMT has funded $4 million to the THINK Fund benefiting Hawai‘i Island students and teachers with $900,000 in an endowment to fund STEM education on Hawai‘i Island far into the future.

THINK Fund at Pauahi Foundation

THINK Fund at Pauahi Foundation has awarded college scholarships totaling $568,000 to 33 local Native Hawaiian students. It is Pauahi Foundation’s policy to give preference to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry to the extent permitted by law.

THINK Fund at Pauahi Foundation scholarships are awarded for the student’s entire academic career under specified program requirements. THINK Fund at Pauahi Foundation plans to award an additional 15 college scholarships totaling over $200,000 in 2018.