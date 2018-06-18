Local Support for School Peer Mediation Program

The Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center announces that during the 2017-2018 school year, 188 fourth, fifth and sixth graders were trained by Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center on how to mediate disputes among students at Keonepoko, Mountain View and Volcano School of Arts & Sciences.

“Peer mediation is a process where youth of the same age-group facilitate resolving disputes between two or more students,” said Ku‘ikahi Executive Director Julie Mitchell. “Mediators work in pairs and help classmates reach agreements that are fair, safe, and doable.”

When asked what they have learned as peer mediators, one student responded, “I learned a new way to handle conflict. I learned that if I have a problem I can ask for mediation. I have learned to be very respectful. I have learned that to solve a problem you need to be kind, and neutral. I am proud to be a peer mediator because I can help my friends.”

The nonprofit community mediation received funding for the East Hawai‘i Peer Mediation Elementary School Program 2017-2018 from local supporters such as the Bill Healy Foundation, County of Hawai‘i, First Hawaiian Bank Foundation, Hawai‘i Electric Light, KTA Super Stores, and others.

“We appreciate the support of companies like KTA Super Stores and Hawai‘i Electric Light, which have ongoing commitments to working with local charities toward a vision of a better Hawai‘i,” said Mitchell.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s mission is to empower people to come together–to talk and to listen, to explore options, and to find their own best solutions. To achieve this mission, Ku‘ikahi offers mediation, facilitation, and training to strengthen the ability of diverse individuals and groups to resolve interpersonal conflicts and community issues. For more information, call Ku‘ikahi at (808) 935-7844 or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.