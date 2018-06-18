June 18, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 3:18AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 10am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 11 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before 8pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A weak ridge will remain north of the state for the next few days as a weak cold front pushes south towards the state. High clouds ahead of this system are already moving over the islands. This front will produce mainly clouds as the atmospheric lift associated with this system will remain north of the islands. Wind directions shift from Tuesday night into Wednesday becoming east to southeast potentially pushing the VOG plume from the Big Island northwestward across the smaller Hawaiian Islands. Trade winds will increase to moderate levels from Friday into the weekend blowing out any lingering VOG over the smaller islands.

