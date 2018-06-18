June 18, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday June 24: The current south swell will decline through Monday, with only small back ground swells expected through the week. A small longer period southwest swell is expected for the upcoming weekend. The current west- northwest swell will gradually diminish Monday and Tuesday. No other significant swells are expected.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high ESE ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

