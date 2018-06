The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is looking for an 89-year-old male man.

Aoki Yogi is described as 5-feet-5-inches, 130 lbs, last seen wearing a blue aloha shirt, jeans and a blue denim jacket.

Yogi needs medicine and was last seen Monday, June 18, 2018, at 6 p.m. in Mt. View.