HPD Arrests 27 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
June 18, 2018, 5:19 PM HST (Updated June 18, 2018, 5:19 PM)
The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that during the week of June 11, through June 17, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 542 DUI arrests compared with 535 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.3%.

There have been 593 major accidents so far this year compared with 655 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.5%.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 27.8% for fatal crashes, and 25% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua03
North Hilo03
South Hilo6126
Puna8114
Ka‘ū014
Kona10234
South Kohala343
North Kohala05
Island Total27542
