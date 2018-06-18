Hawaiian Airlines Waives Change Fees for Travel to/from Osaka

Hawaiian Airlines said on June 18, 2018, that it is waiving reservation change fees for guests holding tickets for travel to and from Osaka, Japan (KIX/ITM) through June 19 due to this morning’s 5.3 magnitude earthquake.

Guests will be permitted a one-time reservation change with waiver of change fee provided that:

Ticket was issued June 17 or earlier.

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel between June 18-19, 2018.

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin and destination, for new flights no later than June 24, 2018.

For changes made to new flights after June 19, 2018, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected. Normal refund rules will apply.

Changes may be made by calling Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.

