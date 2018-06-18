Hawai‘i Priorities Move Forward in Senate-Passed Defense Bill

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono announced that she voted for the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the Senate 85-10 on Monday, June 18, 2018. The NDAA will now be considered by a bicameral conference committee to resolve differences between the Senate and House versions of the bill.

As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Hirono included provisions in the bill that fund military construction projects in Hawai‘i, prevents per diem reductions for Department of Defense employees, closes a dangerous loophole that allows convicted abusers to purchase firearms, and promotes sustainable energy assurance and resiliency across our Armed Forces.

“This year’s National Defense Authorization Act includes a number of critical priorities for Hawai‘i,” Sen. Hirono said. “From improving readiness for our men and women in uniform, to strengthening our commitment to engagement in the Indo-Pacific region and stopping service members who are convicted of domestic violence from buying a gun, this comprehensive legislation will benefit our service members, their families, and the communities they serve.”

Highlights of Sen. Hirono-authored provisions include:

Sen. Hirono ensured that every Hawai‘i military construction project in the President’s Budget request was included in the NDAA. Sen. Hirono and her colleagues were able to add two additional Hawai‘i projects worth about $53 million, bringing the total military construction authorized for Hawai‘i to over $360 million.

Hawai‘i military construction projects include:

$105 million for Fort Shafter’s Command and Control Facility

$50 million for the Wheeler Army Airfield Rotary Wing Parking Apron

$66.1 million for the Navy’s Kaneohe Bay Corrosion Control Hangar

$78.32 million for Navy’s Pearl City Water Transmission Line

$45 million for Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s Drydock Waterfront Facility

$17 million for Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Construction Addition to F-22 Facility

The Senate bill includes Senator Hirono’s amendment to prohibit per diem allowance reductions for our military service members and civilian workforce, including Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard employees, which limits their ability to be reimbursed for long-duration, mission-related travel.

