Hawai‘i Island Humane Society Receives $5,000 Disaster Relief Grant

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society recently received a $5,000 disaster grant from the Petfinder Foundation. The Petfinder Foundation disaster grant program is used to assist Petfinder members during hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, earthquakes and other events that can devastate animal shelters and rescue groups. The disaster grants provide help when a natural or man-made disaster hits a community.

The Humane Society is using the Petfinder Foundation grant to expand capacity at the Kea‘au Shelter and enhance its communication capability during the Kīlauea Volcano eruption and lava flow. Current purchases include portable kennels and two-way radios to enhance communication in the remote Puna subdivisions.

The Humane Society has rescued approximately 165+ animals with nearly all returned to owners and the remainder in foster homes. The Humane Society is also exploring ways to enhance capacity at the Kea‘au Shelter and expanding fostering opportunities. Disaster-related animals will be housed at the Kea‘au Shelter for 30 days to allow for reunification with owners.

To initiate a rescue request for your animal or pet call the Hawai‘i Island Humane Society at (808) 498-9475. The HIHS animal and pet rescue hotline will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Humane Society posts its adoptable pets at www.petfinder.com/shelters/HI06.html.

About Petfinder Foundation

The Petfinder.com Foundation assists the 12,000+ animal shelters and rescue groups that post their adoptable pets on Petfinder.com. A nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Petfinder Foundation helps adoption organizations find homes for the pets in their care through its Sponsor A Pet, Disaster Fund, Quality of Life and other programs. Since its Founding in 2003, the Petfinder Foundation has given more than $20 million in cash and product grants to shelters and rescue groups in the United States, Canada and Mexico.