Gov. Ige Signs Second Supplementary Proclamation for Kaua‘i and O‘ahu

Gov. David Ige announced that he has signed a second supplementary proclamation for Kaua‘i County and the City and County of Honolulu, which suffered heavy losses and damage during severe rain and flooding in April.

This second supplementary proclamation follows the governor’s April 15 proclamation and the April 18 supplementary proclamation, and extends the disaster emergency relief period until Aug. 16, 2018.

“We must continue to provide emergency relief for disaster-related damage, losses and suffering on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu as a result of the downpour and severe flooding in April,” said Gov. Ige. “We will continue to support the counties and residents until their recovery is complete.”

The proclamation authorizes the expenditure of state monies as appropriated for quick and efficient relief following damage and losses suffered in the April floods.

Second Supplementary Proclamation