Free Wi-Fi Available at HNL Airport

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division has announced the availability of free unlimited Wi-Fi throughout Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), including new coverage throughout Terminals 1 and 2.

The Wi-Fi is available through Boingo Wireless, which operates wireless networks in major airports, stadiums, campuses, military bases and commercial properties throughout the country and world.

The high-density Wi-Fi network is built to meet large scale mobile demands. Since the Wi-Fi launched in December 2017, there have been more than 1.5 million connects to the network, with usage growing month over month. Passengers are also enjoying connectivity through Passpoint, a Next Generation Hotspot (NGH) technology that automatically connects travelers to HNL’s Wi-Fi with no log-ins or passwords required.

“We will continue to explore public-private partnerships to make amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, available to those traveling to and from Hawai‘i,” said Gov. David Y. Ige. “These improvements will continue to transform our busiest airport into a distinctive, efficient airport and will enhance the experience of our residents and tourists when they travel to and from our islands.”

In addition to Wi-Fi, passengers will soon benefit from HNL’s Distributed Antenna System (DAS), a wireless solution that improves cellular connectivity. The cellular DAS network will boost signal strength and increase capacity to improve mobile coverage for travelers, regardless of which wireless carrier they use.

“The converged wireless network Boingo built at HNL is designed to deliver a seamless connected experience for passengers across Wi-Fi and cellular services,” said David Hagan, CEO of Boingo. “By deploying this next generation wireless technology, travelers can enjoy fast and free connectivity to stream, surf and share. We congratulate HDOT on this new HNL milestone and look forward to launching Boingo networks at additional airports in Hawai‘i this year.”

Customers can receive unlimited fast, free Wi-Fi sponsored by advertisers, or can opt for even faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or monthly Boingo subscription. Additional information can be found by visiting the following FAQ website by clicking here.

ADVERTISEMENT

HDOT and Boingo will bring Wi-Fi and DAS networks to additional airports in Hawai‘i including Hilo International Airport (ITO), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA), Kahului Airport (OGG) and Līhue Airport (LIH) in 2018.

Boingo offers 24/7 customer service by calling (800) 880-4117 or emailing support@boingo.com.