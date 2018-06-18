Congresswoman Hanabusa Reiterates Call for End of Trump’s Family Separation Policy

Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa reiterated her call on Monday, June 18, for President Donald Trump to end his policy of separating children from their asylum-seeking parents at the border.

Trump’s Department of Justice decided to criminally prosecute all asylum seekers—first time applicants, people who turn themselves in voluntarily, and even those with valid claim. Parents who are prosecuted are held by the US Marshalls or the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and their children are taken away and managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is reprehensible that the President of the United States is breaking up families to create political leverage for his anti-immigration agenda. Republicans and Democrats, Senators, Former First Lady Laura Bush, and the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights are united in their call for the immediate end to this abhorrent, un-American policy,” said Congresswoman Hanabusa. “Trump’s repeated assertion that Democrats are to blame for his deliberate decision to prosecute all asylum seeking families at the border for illegal entry is the latest lie being peddled by his administration. Trump’s policy violates asylum laws and the constitutional rights of parents. My colleagues in the House are preparing companion legislation to Sen. Diane Feinstein’s bill to immediately block family separations and I am a co-sponsor. Unfortunately, I understand that my Republican colleagues are planning to initiate an immigration debate this week and introduce legislation that does not address family separation. I am committed, to working in bipartisan fashion to restore decency and humanity to our policy making process.”

On June 7, Congresswoman joined her colleagues and sent a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Committee on Appropriations urging members to limit the Department of Homeland Security’s ability “to use appropriated funds to separate parents from their children absent evidence that the parent poses an immediate threat to the child’s safety,” the members wrote. “Instead, we ask that you include robust funding for community-based alternatives to detention, such as the Family Case Management Program.”

Rep. Hanabusa’s letter to congress