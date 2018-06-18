6 AM: No Tsunami Generated From 5.3-M Kïlauea Quake

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section

CLICK HERE FOR JUNE 18 INTERACTIVE MAP

KĪLAUEA SUMMIT LIVESTREAM LINK

Monday, June 18, 2018, 6 a.m.: No Tsunami Generated From 5.3-M Kïlauea Quake

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an explosion at the Kïlauea Summit.

The energy is like a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. No tsunami is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports Fissure 8 continues to be very active with a fast moving channelized flow entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay. The vent is producing a large SO2 plume and a large laze plume at the ocean entry.

6:15 a.m.: TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

A SEISMIC EVENT HAS OCCURRED NEAR THE SUMMIT OF KĪLAUEA VOLCANO.

THE EVENT IS LIKELY ASSOCIATED WITH A SUMMIT ERUPTION.

ITS PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ARE:

ORIGIN TIME – 0613 AM HST 18 JUN 2018

COORDINATES – 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.3VI

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED; HOWEVER, SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING.

Sunday, June 17, 2018, 10:28 p.m.: HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY STATUS REPORT

Current Volcano Alert Level: WARNING

Current Aviation Color Code: RED

Kīlauea Volcano Lower East Rift Zone

VIDEO: In this video taken from the Leilani Estates subdivision on June 17, 2018, lava at Fissure 8 pulses above the cinder cone adding fragments of lava (spatter) that build the cone higher. From Fissure 8, lava flows freely over small cascades (rapids) into a well-established channel. Near the vent, lava is traveling about 15 miles per hour. Lava slows to about 1.5 miles per hour) near the ocean entry at Kapoho.

The Lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) eruption in Leilani Estates continues with little change.

Fountains ranging between 60 to 165 feet from the Fissure 8 spatter cone continue to feed lava into the well-established channel that flows to the ocean at Kapoho. Occasionally, minor amounts of lava briefly spill over the channel levees. The ocean entry remained fairly broad with laze blown onshore.

Fissures 16/18 continue to ooze lava. Incandescence (visible in PGcam to the left of Fissure 8 most nights) and mild spattering were observed from Fissure 6. The flow field is relatively stable with little change to its size and shape for the past few days.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from the lava fountain at Fissure 8 continue to fall downwind of the fissure, dusting the ground within a few hundred meters (yards) of the vent. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

The most recent map of lava flows can be found online.

HVO field crews are on site tracking the fountains, lava flows and spattering from Fissure 8 as conditions allow and are reporting information to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense. Observations are also collected on a daily basis from cracks in the area of Highway 130; no changes in temperature, crack width, or gas emissions have been noted for several days.

Volcanic gas emissions remain very high from Fissure 8 eruptions. Winds are expected to bring vog to the central, south, and western parts of the Island of Hawai‘i. Vog information can be found at https://vog.ivhhn.org/.

The ocean entry is a hazardous area. Venturing too close to an ocean entry on land or the ocean exposes you to flying debris from sudden explosive interaction between lava and water. Also, the lava delta is unstable because it is built on unconsolidated lava fragments and sand. This loose material can easily be eroded away by surf, causing the new land to become unsupported and slide into the sea. Additionally, the interaction of lava with the ocean creates “laze,” a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes and lungs.

Magma continues to be supplied to the Lower East Rift Zone. Seismicity remains relatively low in the area with numerous small magnitude earthquakes and low amplitude background tremor. Higher amplitude tremor is occasionally being recorded on seismic stations close to the ocean entry.

Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava in the area of the active fissures are possible. Residents downslope of the region of fissures should heed all Hawai‘i County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

Kīlauea Volcano Summit

Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halemaʻumaʻu continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit. After the explosive collapse at 6:26 a.m. HST on Sunday morning, seismicity at Kīlauea’s summit gradually increased reaching 30 to 35 events per hour by 10 p.m. If the pattern of the last several days holds, another explosive collapse could occur within the next 12 hours or so.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit have dropped to levels that are about half those measured prior to the onset of the current episode of eruptive activity. This gas and minor amounts of ash are being transported downwind, with small bursts of ash and gas accompanying intermittent explosive activity.

For forecasts of where ash would fall under forecast wind conditions, please consult the Ash3D model output here.

Information on volcanic ash hazards and how to prepare for ash fall maybe found at http://www.ivhhn.org/information#ash (health impacts) OR https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/ (other impacts).