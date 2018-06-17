Pāhoa Structure Total Loss After Fire

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to the report of a single-story, wood-frame home completely engulfed in flames on Hapu‘u Road in Pāhoa on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at 8:02 a.m.

The structure was not readily visible from the road side due to heavy brush growth surrounding the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with manpower from other responding units. Hawai‘i Electric Light disconnected power to the residence and the Hawai‘i Police Department was on the scene investigating.

The cause of the fire is officially listed as undetermined, due to the extent of fire damage and lack of any eye witnesses. No injuries were reported and the home involved was a total loss valued at $99,000.