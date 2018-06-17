Obituary Notices: Week of June 17, 2018

Bray Ilihune Kauhaa Po

September 19, 1939 – June 12, 2018

He is survived by his wife of many years, Gwendolyn Haunani Kauhaa Po; daughters, Jackie Kaanana (Tobi), Hale “Holly” Kaanana (Keith Larsen); hanai grandson, Joshua Giron; brothers, Sharon Kauhaa Po (Cheryle), Robert Kauhaa Po; sister, Marilou Kauhaa Po and by numerous nieces and nephews. Bray is predeceased by his parents Mimmie Laanui & Sam Kauhaa Po; siblings, Alice Alo, Gladdis Pahuwai, Erma Kahanu, Sonny Kauhaa Po, Chester Kauhaa Po, Duke Laanui and Cheryl-Ann Taiseni. The Kauhaa Po family would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hospice Maui for their compassionate care to Bray.

ADVERTISEMENT

A celebration of life will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday July 6th, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with refreshments to follow. A private scattering of ashes will follow at a later date. Family requests casual attire and no flowers or standing wreaths, but you are welcome to bring a plant in remembrance for his love of planting.